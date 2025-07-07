Nurul Huda to lead Malaysia at 2025 SEA Games in Thailand

FORMER national swimming champion Nurul Huda Abdullah has been named Malaysia’s chef de mission for the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.

The event will take place from December 9 to 20, with Nurul Huda leading the contingent alongside three deputies.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) announced her appointment, highlighting her extensive experience in sports administration and competition.

She will be assisted by Badminton Association of Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh, former sprinter Nazmizan Muhammad, and ex-hockey player Jivan Mohan.

“The selection was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Council to ensure the most capable and experienced leaders guide the Malaysian contingent to success,“ OCM stated.

Nurul Huda is a decorated athlete, having represented Malaysia at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

She also holds the record for the most SEA Games medals won by a Malaysian, with 32 medals—22 gold, 8 silver, and 2 bronze—across the 1985, 1987, and 1989 editions.

She remains the only Malaysian female swimmer to win medals at the Asian Games, securing two silver and two bronze medals at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games.

Her contributions to sports earned her Malaysia’s Sportswoman of the Year title five times consecutively from 1985 to 1989.

In 1987, she received the IOC Trophy for “Women in Sports” and was later inducted into the OCM Hall of Fame in 2004.

Her leadership follows in the footsteps of former track star Datuk Marina Chin, who served as chef de mission during the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama