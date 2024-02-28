O’Shea named interim Ireland boss

LONDON: Former Manchester United defender John O’Shea (pix) will take charge of the Republic of Ireland’s March friendlies after being named interim head coach by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) on Wednesday.

O’Shea, who had a spell as assistant to former manager Stephen Kenny, will take charge of games against Belgium and Switzerland next month.

The FAI said in a statement it plans to name a permanent successor to Kenny in early April.

“I’m delighted to return to the senior men’s coaching staff as interim head coach for the two international friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland,“ said O’Shea, who won 118 caps for his country as a player.

“It will be an incredible honour to lead the side into the March international window.”

Ireland have been searching for a new boss since Kenny’s exit was confirmed in November after failing to qualify for Euro 2024.

England under-21 boss Lee Carsley, former Wales manager Chris Coleman and ex-Ireland captain Roy Keane are among those to have been linked to the post. -AFP