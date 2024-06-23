OCM, UPSI forge partnership for sports development

TANJUNG MALIM: The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in the fields of education and research to comprehensively develop sports in the country.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said that the collaboration is timely as UPSI offers relevant study courses for national athletes and possesses internationally recognised facilities.

“This collaboration also involves research aspects in sports, an area where we currently lack specific studies that can truly contribute to the advancement of sports,“ he told reporters after the MoU signing ceremony and the World Olympic Day 2024 celebration held here today.

He emphasised that the partnership is expected to add value to both parties while contributing to enhancing the quality and standards of sports in the country.

Meanwhile, UPSI Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff said that this collaboration presents a significant opportunity to assist the country in producing athletes capable of achieving recognition at the Olympic Games.

“At UPSI, we are committed to providing all our sports facilities to sports associations in the country,“ he said, adding that athletes are encouraged to pursue their studies at UPSI.

Md Amin also highlighted that this effort can enhance educational knowledge for athletes interested in coaching and become catalysts for nurturing new talents at the school level.