Oday: KDN FC to play as underdogs in M-League

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Darul Naim FC's (KDN FC) imported player Oday Kharoub (pix) regards his team as underdogs in the Malaysia League (M-League) 2024/2025.

While admitting that KDN FC are not among the favourites, the Palestine import said they should redouble their efforts to give other teams a run for their money.

“We need to show that we are a strong team so that others will take us seriously.

“Our training has been going fine. This is a crucial period to build up our physical fitness to 100 per cent before the M-League begins,“ he told Bernama through an interpreter recently.

Oday urged his teammates to set a high target so that every club in the M-League would think they are difficult to beat.

“As an imported player, it is clear my main challenge is to help make KDN FC strong in every match,” he added.

Oday said he does not have any communication problems with his teammates as he has been in Kelantan for almost three months.

“Now, I am still adapting to my teammates but it’s not a problem. Every player knows their role. This is essential to facilitate communications and carry out the coach’s instructions,” he said. -Bernama