Olympic contingent aware of doping risks linked to nutritional supplements - Adam Adli

THE Malaysian contingent to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are highly aware of the dangers of doping linked to nutritional supplements, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said.

He said that the National Sports Council (NSC) and the National Sports Institute (ISN) constantly monitored national athletes to ensure they would not be involved in such issues.

“Sometimes there are cases where athletes do not realise the presence of banned substances in supplements or medication they take, but I’m convinced our athletes are aware of this.

“So to ensure this matter does not occur, especially in Paris, intake of nutritional supplements will be monitored by the NSC and ISN throughout the time they are there.

“Thus far we don’t have a problem with doping and we do take many measures before they depart for Paris,” he said after attending a Jumpa Orang Muda (JOM) programme at the Ipoh MARA Poly-Tech college here today.

The ministry has not received any reports about doping or banned substance abuse involving the national contingent, he added.