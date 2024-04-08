Olympics-Swimming-Milak wins men’s 100 metres butterfly gold

PARIS: Hungarian powerhouse Kristof Milak stormed to a second Olympic gold with victory in the men's 100 metres butterfly on Saturday, while adding to the silver medal he won in the 200m event at the Paris Games.

Three years after claiming the 200m gold at Tokyo, the 24-year-old secured the shorter of the two Olympic butterfly titles by touching the wall in 49.90, 0.09 seconds ahead of Canada's Olympic silver medallist Josh Liendo.

Bronze medallist Ilya Kharun also won a medal for Canada.

Now boasting four Olympic medals, Milak gave Hungary a second gold in the Paris meet following Hubert Kos's 200m backstroke title.