PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Guinea-Bissau have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with focus areas including the halal industry, Islamic finance, energy and capacity building.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he had encouraged Malaysian corporations, including Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and FGV Holdings, to explore potential ventures in Guinea-Bissau.

“Hopefully, Petronas, FGV and others will explore potential opportunities not only in Malaysia and Guinea-Bissau, but also use them as a base to expand further into Africa and beyond,” he said during a joint press conference with visiting Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, here today.

Anwar said that Malaysia remains committed to supporting capacity-building efforts through the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP), which offers scholarships and specialised training across sectors including governance, agrotechnology and public administration.

He said discussions with Guinea-Bissau also explored potential collaboration in semiconductors, oil and gas and food technology and the further implementation of MTCP programmes tailored to Guinea-Bissau’s developmental priorities.

“We are prepared to offer assistance under the MTCP and through larger programmes coordinated by Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani,” said Anwar.

On international affairs, the Prime Minister highlighted Embalo’s strong diplomatic ties with key global powers, including the United Arab Emirates, France, Russia, the United States, and several African nations.

“As a country that practices neutrality and balanced foreign policy, Malaysia and ASEAN have long been involved with nations globally. This aligns closely with President Embalo’s vision for Guinea-Bissau,” Anwar said.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed the deepening of ties between the two nations, adding that, “Malaysia will be your second home. My colleagues, the people of Malaysia, and I are very pleased that you have taken the initiative to establish a new relationship based on trust and affinity with Malaysia”.

Embalo is currently undertaking a three-day official visit to Malaysia, marking the first-ever visit by a head of state from Guinea-Bissau.