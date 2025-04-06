THE Daikin International Badminton Championship 2025 concluded yesterday after four days of exciting competition that featured over 1,470 matches and showcased emerging badminton talent from across the region.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh officially closed the tournament, praising the significant scale of participation that brought young athletes from 10 countries to compete in Malaysia’s premier youth badminton event.

“It is inspiring to see private sector players like Daikin stepping up to provide young talents with the platform and resources they need to grow,“ Yeoh said during her closing address. “This is the kind of partnership we need to shape the future of Malaysian sports.”

Seventh year milestone for regional tournament

The championship, now in its seventh consecutive year, has established itself as a major event in the regional youth badminton calendar. Beyond competitive play, organisers emphasised the tournament’s role in fostering sportsmanship, resilience, and international friendship among young athletes.

This year’s edition introduced the new Daikin Cooling Zone, a dedicated rest area designed to help players recharge between matches - a feature reflecting the company’s focus on athlete comfort and performance.