THE Daikin International Badminton Championship 2025 concluded yesterday after four days of exciting competition that featured over 1,470 matches and showcased emerging badminton talent from across the region.
Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh officially closed the tournament, praising the significant scale of participation that brought young athletes from 10 countries to compete in Malaysia’s premier youth badminton event.
“It is inspiring to see private sector players like Daikin stepping up to provide young talents with the platform and resources they need to grow,“ Yeoh said during her closing address. “This is the kind of partnership we need to shape the future of Malaysian sports.”
Seventh year milestone for regional tournament
The championship, now in its seventh consecutive year, has established itself as a major event in the regional youth badminton calendar. Beyond competitive play, organisers emphasised the tournament’s role in fostering sportsmanship, resilience, and international friendship among young athletes.
This year’s edition introduced the new Daikin Cooling Zone, a dedicated rest area designed to help players recharge between matches - a feature reflecting the company’s focus on athlete comfort and performance.
Corporate commitment to youth development
Lawrence Song, Managing Director of Daikin Malaysia Sales & Service Sdn Bhd, highlighted the company’s broader vision extending beyond its core business operations.
“At Daikin, we are committed to more than just delivering world-class air solutions. We’re here to build a better tomorrow through sports, community, and youth empowerment,“ Song explained. “This tournament reflects our belief in nurturing young talent and providing them with a platform to shine.”
Strong community support
The tournament received enthusiastic support from the badminton community, with parents, coaches, and sports enthusiasts praising both the event’s organisation and positive atmosphere. Behind-the-scenes efforts by volunteers and match officials ensured smooth operations throughout the four-day competition period.
The significant participation numbers - with over 1,470 matches across multiple age categories and disciplines - demonstrate the tournament’s growing reputation as a premier platform for youth badminton development in Southeast Asia.
Continuing legacy
Daikin expressed gratitude to all participants, supporters, and partners, particularly acknowledging Yeoh’s attendance and encouragement. The company reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to promoting youth development, sustainability, and healthy living as core corporate values.
The tournament’s success reinforces the important role private sector partnerships play in Malaysian sports development, providing young athletes with high-quality competitive opportunities that can help advance their sporting careers.
As the badminton community looks ahead, the Daikin International Badminton Championship continues to serve as a vital stepping stone for the next generation of regional badminton stars.