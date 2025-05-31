ZHENG QINWEN called her third-round win over Victoria Mboko on Friday one of her best Roland Garros performances as she strives to hit the same note that propelled her to Olympic gold.

The Chinese star qualified for the French Open last 16 for the second time with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Canadian teenager Mboko, who was appearing at her first Grand Slam.

Zheng, 22, has now won nine successive matches at Roland Garros after her Olympic triumph on the same courts last August.

“I had a great performance today,“ said Zheng, who goes on to face Russian 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Zheng's only other appearance in the fourth round of the French Open came on her 2022 debut, when she led eventual champion Iga Swiatek by a set before severe stomach cramps ruined her hopes of a shock win.

“It seems like yesterday for me,“ recalled Zheng.

“I remember I was feeling really good in that Roland Garros but I lost the match because I got girl problems and couldn’t perform at 100 percent.”

Zheng dumped out 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the opening round and has not missed a beat so far in Paris, where she is yet to drop a set.

“I have a lot of interests off the tennis court, maybe too much! I love to sing a a song, I love to dance and I love to go shopping,“ said Zheng.

“I know a lot of different songs.”

But last year's Australian Open runner-up admits she sticks to a basic routine when competing.

“If you talk about in the tournament, I don’t have too much interest to come to do my nails, to do my hair, because I’m so into the tournament mood,“ said Zheng.

“I just want to make sure today the practice was going well. I eat healthy my food, get a good rest, and tomorrow I fight again. That’s what I care (about) during the tournament.”

Zheng adjusted well to the much warmer conditions on Friday, as temperatures neared 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), following scattered showers earlier in the tournament.

“I’m from Wuhan so I handle the hot weather quite well. I actually like these conditions,“ said Zheng, pointing out it was even hotter during the Paris Olympics.

However, a supporter fell ill and required medical attention, prompting a stoppage in play late in the first set.

Zheng though said she was reassured about the fan's wellbeing when she enquired after the match.

“It was not easy to focus again after that situation because it’s not common.”