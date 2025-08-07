Osaka faces Mboko in WTA Montreal final showdown

FOUR-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko secured their spots in the WTA Canadian Open final with hard-fought semi-final victories.

Osaka, seeking her first title since the 2021 Australian Open, overcame Denmark’s Clara Tauson 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) after saving two set points in the second-set tiebreak.

Tauson had previously stunned Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek and Australian Open winner Madison Keys earlier in the tournament.

Mboko, an 18-year-old wildcard, staged a dramatic comeback to defeat former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4).

The Canadian saved a match point and battled through a wrist injury sustained in the third set to reach her first tour-level final.

Mboko credited the home crowd for lifting her spirits after her fall, saying, “I had everyone supporting me and pushing me.”

She had already made waves by ousting top-seeded Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

Osaka, now ranked 49th, is set to return to the top 40 after reaching her first WTA 1000 final since 2022.

The Japanese star praised Mboko’s composure, calling her recovery from match point down “really impressive for an 18-year-old.”

Mboko, who started the year outside the top 300, is guaranteed to break into the top 40 regardless of the final result.

Osaka, refreshed after a coaching change, looks to reclaim her dominance on hard courts ahead of the US Open.

The final promises a compelling clash between Osaka’s experience and Mboko’s fearless rise. - AFP