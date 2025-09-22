Dataran Putrajaya was transformed into a vibrant hub of speed and endurance as more than 13,000 runners took on the PUMA Nitro Night Run 2025.
Malaysia’s biggest night run featured three race categories – 5KM, 10KM, and the challenging 21KM half-marathon – offering participants the chance to test their limits under the city’s iconic night skyline.
This year’s event attracted elite competition from across Southeast Asia, with PUMA athletes and ambassadors from Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines joining local star Muhaizar Mohamad, SEA Games marathon bronze medalist and PUMA Athlete. The presence of regional champions gave participants a rare opportunity to chase personal bests alongside proven performers.
“The exceptional turnout at the PUMA Nitro Night Run 2025 demonstrates the growing appetite among Malaysian runners for challenging, performance-focused events,” said Steven Tan, Country Manager of PUMA Malaysia.
“With over 13,000 runners pushing themselves to achieve personal records, we’ve seen how sport can inspire both excellence and community.”