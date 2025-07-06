PA MAPPA XX run in Kuching draws 2,500 participants

KUCHING: The Public Service Department (JPA) successfully hosted the 20th Larian Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA XX) at Kuching South City Council Square (MBKS), attracting 2,500 participants.

The event marked Kuching as the third stop in the MAPPA XX series after Kuantan and Batu Kawan.

The run saw participation from civil servants and the local community across Sarawak. Flagged off by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian at 6.30 am, the event featured three categories: 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km.

Dr Sim and senior officials from both federal and state civil services also took part in the 3 km Walkathon, demonstrating leadership and solidarity.

Beyond the run, attendees enjoyed booth exhibitions by government agencies, including the Pensions Division, Public Service Department, and Sarawak Health Department.

A Rahmah Sale was also held, offering affordable goods to the public. - Bernama