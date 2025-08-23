Pahang rangers aim to reclaim Malaysia Futsal Cup

KUANTAN: Pahang Rangers are determined to reclaim the Malaysia Futsal Cup (MFC) title when they face Selangor FC in the final at N9 Arena, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, tonight.

Head coach Luis Fonseca said his Tok Gajah squad will give their all against Selangor, who are in fine form.

“Tonight’s final is the most important match of the season. We will give 100 per cent against a great opponent who beat us last time and who has just defeated two of the strongest teams in the league.

“We will fight with our heart, head and feet to make Pahang Rangers fans proud and bring home the cup they have been waiting for,” he told Bernama today.

Pahang Rangers reached the final after overturning a 5-3 first-leg semi-final defeat to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) with a resounding 8-4 win in the second leg, sealing an 11-9 aggregate triumph.

Fonseca added that all his players are fully fit, well-prepared and ready to rise to the occasion.

“They know how tough this match will be, but they also know it is a big opportunity to be happy again. The team will give everything to deliver the cup to our supporters,” he said.

The Portuguese coach also called on Tok Gajah fans to turn up in full force at the arena.

“We need you. You make us stronger, especially when things get tough. That’s why we want you to be our sixth player tomorrow,” he said. - Bernama