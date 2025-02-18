THE Pahang government today presented incentives worth almost RM300,000 to its athletes who won medals at the 2024 Sarawak Para Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in appreciation for their efforts, hard work and determination in bringing glory to the state.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the incentives are given out in recognition of the athletes’ outstanding achievements at the Games, where they surpassed the targeted medal haul by raking in 15 golds, five silvers and nine bronzes.

“(With this success) Pahang finished seventh out of 15 teams in the medal tally. This is a much better position compared to the 20th Para SUKMA in Kuala Lumpur in 2022, where the team brought home nine golds, six silvers and four bronzes for a 12th placing overall.

“I believe the success (in Sarawak) is the result of the hard work and determination of the athletes and the full backing of various parties, all coming together to help realise this proud achievement,” he said at the Appreciation Ceremony and Incentive Presentation for the Pahang Contingent to the 2024 Sarawak Para SUKMA and the 2024 Pahang Mass Sports NGO Award here today.

The gold medallists received RM6,000 each, silver medallists (RM3,000 each) and bronze medallists (RM2,000 each).

Wan Rosdy said the state government is always committed to the progress and improvement of athletes’ performance, be it in high-performance championships or mass sports, by increasing the allocation each year.

“The state government has channelled RM860,000 in allocation through the Pahang Youth and Sports Department in 2023 and increased it to RM968,368 in 2024. A total of RM216,198 was allocated to send the contingent to the 2024 Sarawak Para SUKMA while RM252,170 was set aside for today’s ceremony.

“This brings the total allocation specifically for the Sarawak Para SUKMA contingent to RM468,368. (As such) I hope and pray for (the state contingent to achieve) more success at the 22nd Para SUKMA in Selangor in 2026,” he said.