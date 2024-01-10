Pakistan hockey legend Sohail Abbas appointed as assistant coach for Speedy Tigers

PAKISTAN’S hockey legend, Sohail Abbas, has been appointed as the assistant coach of the national hockey squad starting October 1.

The development was announced by the President of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC), Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal, who informed the contract with the penalty corner specialist was signed for a period of one year, with an option to extend for another year.

According to Subahan, Sohail’s job is not only to improve the sharpness of the penalty corner takers, but also to take advantage of his extensive experience to help improve the overall performance of the National squad.

“We need an expert especially in improving the sharpness of penalty corners. Previously we had appointed Chris Ciriello, but he was not with us for long due to other commitments.

“Sohail’s presence can help improve the performance of the penalty corner takers as it translates into 30 to 40 to determine a team’s victory or defeat,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Malaysian Hockey Confederation Office, today.

For the record, Sohail who represented Pakistan from 1998 to 2012 holds the record for scoring the most number of goals in the world with 348 goals, and won several titles, including a gold medal at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games.

Sohail will start his first assignment with the Speedy Tigers coach at the Tun Abdul Razak Cup which will take place at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, tomorrow, to identify new talents who have the potential to be absorbed into the national squad. women and the national youth squads.

Meanwhile, Sohail Abbas expressed his excitement to start working with the national hockey team and described Malaysia as his second home.

He also promised to pour all the knowledge he has to help improve the performance of the Speedy Tigers.

“It always takes time (to see improvement). But I will try my best and do it 100 percent and sincerely,” he said.