NATIONAL diving veteran Datuk Pandelela Rinong has emphasised the need to strengthen both physical and mental aspects to achieve greater consistency ahead of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore this July.

The 32-year-old athlete acknowledged the importance of maintaining optimum performance, particularly during the preparation period leading up to the prestigious tournament.

“There are a few things I need to improve – my physical and mental levels. I need to be more consistent,” she said when met after the medal presentation ceremony of the National Diving Selection Trial at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil today.

Pandelela’s best result at the World Aquatics Championships was winning the silver medal in the women’s 10m synchronised platform event alongside former diver Datuk Leong Mun Yee at the 2019 edition in Gwangju, South Korea.

In today’s action, Pandelela lived up to expectations by clinching gold in the women’s 10-metre platform event after amassing 270.20 points, ahead of backup diver Nur Eilisha Rania Muhammad Abrar Raj in second place (249.65 points) and Podium athlete Lee Yiat Qing in third (242.85 points).

It was the first time Pandelela failed to surpass the minimum qualifying score (MQS) of 290 points set by the Malaysian Swimming Federation for senior divers, having cleared the mark twice previously.

“I already passed the MQS twice, so I’ve qualified for the World Championships. But I still wanted to compete today, so that training doesn’t get too boring.

“The junior athletes have improved a lot – give them a year or two, and they’ll be able to compete with me,” added the 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist in the women’s 10m synchronised platform.

Pandelela also shared that she competed injury-free today, which puts her in a good position to prepare for the World Aquatics Championships, scheduled to be held from July 11 to Aug 3.

Meanwhile, a surprise occurred in the men’s 10m platform event as backup diver Elvis Priestly Clement claimed gold with a total of 375.50 points.

The 18-year-old outperformed fellow backup diver Muhammad Anilrian Normatrud, who took silver with 350.50 points, while senior diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises had to settle for bronze with 350.40 points.

MQS serves as the primary benchmark for determining which divers qualify to represent Malaysia in international tournaments, where each diver must surpass the required minimum score.