Pape Sarr’s halfway line stunner seals Tottenham win over Arsenal

PAPE Matar Sarr scored an astonishing goal from the halfway line as Tottenham Hotspur defeated Arsenal 1-0 in a fiery pre-season friendly at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium. The Senegalese midfielder capitalised on a defensive error and spotted goalkeeper David Raya off his line before unleashing an audacious 50-yard strike just before halftime.

The match, billed as the first north London derby played outside the UK, saw no shortage of intensity despite its friendly status. Arsenal started brightly but Tottenham created better chances, hitting the woodwork three times in the first half. Raya endured a difficult evening, having earlier been caught out of position twice from corners that struck the post.

Arsenal dominated possession after the break but struggled to break down a disciplined Tottenham defence organised by new manager Thomas Frank. Gabriel Martinelli wasted their best opportunity, firing over from close range, while substitute Martin Zubimendi nearly scored with his first touch.

The crowd of 49,975 erupted when Tottenham captain Son Heung-min entered the pitch late in the game, followed by an even louder reception for Arsenal’s record signing Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish striker, wearing Thierry Henry’s iconic number 14, showed flashes of promise but couldn’t find an equaliser.

Tottenham now travel to South Korea to face Newcastle United, while Arsenal return to London after completing their Asian tour with matches in Singapore and Hong Kong. - AFP