Paris 2024: Debutant Nicodemus finishes seventh in men’s 97kg competition

PARIS: Malaysian powerlifter Nicodemus Manggoi Moses finished the men’s 97 kilogram (kg) event in seventh place out of nine participants at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games here on Saturday (Sept 7).

Competing for the first time, the 31-year-old only managed to lift 210kg in his maiden attempt as the next two attempts of 220kg were not successful.

The gold medal was snatched by Jordanian Abdelkareem Mohmmad Ahmad Khattab, who lifted 270kg, thus breaking his own world record of 260kg that was set during the 2024 World Cup in Tbilisi, Georgia, last June.

More interestingly, Abdelkareem also broke the eight-year-old Paralympic Games record of 237kg set by Mohamed Eldib of Egypt with a new record of 240kg in his first attempt and broke his own record with a lift of 250kg in the second attempt.

Ye Jixiong from China took home silver (229kg) and Fabio Torres from Colombia finished with a bronze after lifting (228kg).

The result saw the Kuching athlete fail to follow in the footsteps of teammate and national powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, who had no problem contributing the country’s second gold in the men’s 72kg category on Friday.

Another national powerlifting athlete and Tokyo 2020 silver medal winner, Jong Yee Khie will compete in the men’s 107kg event and will be the country’s last athlete to compete in Paris 2024 before the quadrennial Games come to a close tonight.