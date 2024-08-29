Paris dazzles again in stunning Paralympic Games opening ceremony

PARIS: The city of lights illuminated into a dazzling spectra once again as the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games kicked off in grand fashion with a breath-taking opening ceremony here, today.

For the first time ever in Paralympic Games history, the opening ceremony took place in an exceptional setting, outside a stadium and held in the heart of Paris, just like the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, last July.

This spectacular ceremony, which was filled with a blend of artistic performances and heartfelt moments, took place in front of thousands of spectators assembled at the bottom of the Champs-Élysées to the largest and most beautiful square in Paris, the Place de la Concorde.

The ceremony began with a ‘Discord’ segment featuring 140 dancers representing ‘Strict Society’ and 16 performers known as the ‘Creative Gang’ moved in a joyful, liberated, and creative manner which highlighted a society claiming inclusivity but failing to truly integrate people with disabilities.

The Games official mascot, Phryges, took over the stage to welcome the athletes and officials from 168 nations starting with Afghanistan as they paraded from Champs-Elysees before making their way around the stage area in Place de la Concorde.

The Malaysian contingent, which appeared as the 94th nation and comprised 24 athletes and officials, was led by powerlifting ace Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, who carried the Jalur Gemilang alongside national para cyclist Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais.

They were clad in olive green with golden motifs coloured Baju Melayu Teluk Belanga paired with songkok and sampin (men), and Baju Kurung (women), designed by renowned local fashion designer, Rizman Ruzaini.

After the hosts nation, France, made their last entry in the parade of athletes and what came next were the segment which the artist Lucky Love sang ‘My Ability’ whereby the ‘Strict Society’, started realising their prejudices towards the ‘Creative Gang’, leading to their awakening and reflection.

The French flag was then raised to the sound of their national anthem, ‘The Marseillaise’, reinterpreted by Victor le Masne, composer and musical director of the Paris 2024 ceremonies, and performed by Ensemble Matheus.

As the French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games open from the official stand, the ‘Strict Society’ and the ‘Creative Gang’ came together once again in the grand choreographed show, blending dance, sport, and art into a fictional game that focused on teamwork.

Former Briton sprinter and Beijing 2008 men’s 100 metre (m) T42 (physical impairment) bronze medallist, John McFall was then given the honour to carry the Paralympic flag to the stage followed by the Paralympic oath taking by athletes, coaches and judges.

The event culminated with the lighting of the cauldron by five French Paralympians - Charles-Antoine Kouakou (athletics), Nantenin Keita (athletics), Fabien Lamirault (table tennis), Alexis Hanquinquant (triathlon) and Elodie Lorandi (swimming).

The cauldron consisting of a ring of fire seven metres in diameter, topped by a balloon 30 metres high and 22 metres in diameter was designed as a tribute to the first flight in a hydrogen balloon-made from the Jardin des Tuileries, here, in December 1783 by two French inventors - Jacques Alexander Charles and Nicholas Louis Robert.

The 2024 edition is the first Paralympic Games ever hosted in Paris although the city had organised Olympic Games three times in 1900, 1924 and 2024.

About 4,400 athletes from around the world will compete across 22 sports until Sept 8 while three new nations Eritrea, Kiribati and Kosovo will make their Paralympic debut in the French capital.

Malaysia, on the other hand, featured 30 athletes in eight different sports, their largest contingent ever since their Paralympic Games debut in the 1972 edition in Heidelberg, Germany.