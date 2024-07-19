Paris Olympics: OCM unveils ‘Semangat Juara’ as official theme song for national contingent

KUALA LUMPUR: ‘Semangat Juara’ will be the Malaysian contingent’s official theme song to spur the national athletes to reach greater heights at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) unveiled the song, performed by renowned singer Faizal Tahir together with its official music video, through a post on Facebook today.

Interestingly, the music video features several Olympians and Paralympians, such as Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Datuk Abdul Latif Romly and Bonnie Bunyau Gustin.

In a separate Facebook post, OCM said Allianz Malaysia Bhd will provide insurance protection for the national contingent to the 2024 Paris Games.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the support from Allianz would instil confidence in and provide encouragement to the Malaysian athletes when they represent the country at the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Olympic Games.

“For the Paris Olympics, the 26 Malaysian athletes will be provided with insurance coverage by Allianz throughout their stay in Paris. Allianz is closely associated with and actively supports sports and we are thrilled to have their support.

“A partner like Allianz will benefit us extensively as they are actively involved in sports and are one of the Worldwide Olympic Partners by supporting the Olympic Movement at the global level. I believe there is much we can learn from Allianz and leverage their network to assist our athletes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Allianz Malaysia chief executive officer Sean Wang said the initiative reflects their commitment to the well-being and safety of the national athletes, allowing them to concentrate on their performance while having peace of mind about their protection.

“Allianz Malaysia started this partnership with OCM when we provided travel protection to the Malaysian contingent competing in the 2020 edition of the Olympics in Tokyo.

“We realised then that we could do more for OCM and the national athletes. So, we formalised our partnership by providing additional insurance coverage for the Malaysian contingents to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022 and the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia in 2023,” he said.

As part of this partnership, Allianz will provide travel insurance coverage to the entire Malaysian contingent, including OCM officials.

Allianz Malaysia will also continue its “MoveForward” programme for current and former national athletes. The programme aims to support them as they move on to the next chapter of their careers by helping them improve their financial literacy and soft skills.