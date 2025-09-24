PAUL SAN carded six under par (-6) in round 2 with total of ten under par (-10) going into final round tomorrow. Paul played one eagle on hole 7, (par 5), five birdies and a bogey, having three strokes advantage.

Kemarol Baharin who was leading in round one is at seven under par (-7) after 36 holes.

Three players are jointly tied at five under par (-5), Syahiran Syakir, Nor Heikal Hadi and Shahriffuddin Arriffin.

46 players made the halfway cut line. Amateur Nor Haqeim Hadi is among those who made the cut.

On the Ladies Championship, Jocelyn Chee continue her steady form of six under par (-6) to take four strokes advantage over Ng Jing Xuen.

Amalia Shahzan is at even par and Zulaikah Nasser at one over (+1).