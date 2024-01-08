PDRM end JDT’s winning streak, KL City climb to third place

KUALA LUMPUR: Third-bottom PDRM FC blemished the stellar record of reigning champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) by holding the Southern Tigers to a 1-1 draw, ending their six-match winning streak in tonight’s Super League action.

In the match at Selayang Municipal Council Stadium, the home team, coached by P. Maniam, calmly orchestrated their gameplay before delivering a shock lead through former national striker Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi in the 22nd minute.

However, JDT needed only 10 minutes to level the score, with import midfielder Oscar Arribas netting the equaliser in the 32nd minute.

Spanish midfielder Juan Muniz missed an opportunity to put JDT ahead when his free-kick in the 62nd minute struck the crossbar. Both teams remained frustrated in their attempts to secure a winning goal until the final whistle.

Despite their first draw, JDT remains on top of the league standings with 19 points, six points clear of closest rivals Selangor FC.

In TEMERLOH, Selangor’s hopes for a second consecutive victory were dashed as they drew 1-1 against a 10-man Sri Pahang FC at the Temerloh Municipal Council Stadium.

The Red Giants, who defeated Penang FC 4-1 last Saturday, had a dream start, taking the lead in the 3rd minute with a powerful shot from Alvin Fortes that beat goalkeeper Zarif Irfan Hashimuddin.

However, Nidzam Jamil’s men were unable to extend their lead before import defender Stefano Brundo rescued the Elephants with an equaliser in the 43rd minute.

Sri Pahang had to endure the last 30 minutes with 10 players after Mykola Ahapov received a red card in the 63rd minute.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC climbed three spots to third place after defeating Sabah FC 3-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.

KL City’s goals came from an own goal by Ko Kwang-min in first-half added time, followed by Paulo Josue doubling the lead in the 62nd minute and Zhafri Yahya adding a third in the 88th minute.