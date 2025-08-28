Pearly-Thinaah advance to third round of BWF World Championships in Paris

MALAYSIA’S top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah cruised into the third round of the 2025 BWF World Championships with a commanding victory in Paris.

The world number two pair needed only 37 minutes to defeat Hong Kong’s Lui Lok Lok and Tsang Hiu Yan 21-17, 21-14 at the Adidas Arena.

They will next face either French pair Tea Margueritte and Flavie Vallet or Indonesian duo Lanny Tria Mayasari and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti.

National men’s doubles pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi and Yap Roy King also advanced comfortably with a 21-13, 21-17 win over Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren and Dechapol Puavaranukroh.

They are likely to face an all-Malaysian clash against former world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik unless Scottish pair Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley cause an upset.

Mixed doubles pairs Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin progressed after defeating Germany’s Malik Bourakkadi and Leona Michalski 21-10, 18-21, 21-12.

Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie also advanced with a 21-19, 21-15 victory over Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong.

These two Malaysian mixed doubles pairs will now face each other in the third round.

Leong Jun Hao exited the tournament after losing 21-17, 13-21, 23-25 to Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the men’s singles.

Women’s doubles pair Go Pei Kee and Teoh Mei Xing fell 11-21, 9-21 to Bulgarian sisters Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva.

Women’s singles player K. Letshanaa was eliminated by India’s Pusarla V. Sindhu 19-21, 15-21. – Bernama