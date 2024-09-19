PETALING JAYA: National doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah were knocked out in the second round of the China Open today.

The world number eight pair lost 21-16 21-18 to world number 18 pair from China Li Yi JIng-Luo Xu Min in 40 minutes, according to the New Straits Times.

This loss ended their winning streak after recently clinching the Hong Kong Open title and finishing runners-up at the Korea Open.

Previously, the pair secured their slot in the Korea Open finals after overcoming world number two Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee.