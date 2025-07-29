Pearly-Thinaah hits career-high world No 2 in BWF rankings

NATIONAL women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah have achieved a career-high world No 2 ranking in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) standings.

The duo climbed one spot with 89,416 points, now trailing only China’s Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning, who remain top with 111,634 points.

This marks the highest ranking by a Malaysian women’s doubles pair since Chin Eei Hui and Wong Pei Tty held the position in 2009.

Pearly-Thinaah’s rise follows consistent performances, including strong showings in recent tournaments.

Meanwhile, national pair Go Pei Kee and Teoh Mei Xing entered the top 20 for the first time, moving up two spots to 20th with 45,090 points.

In men’s doubles, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik maintained their second-place ranking with 94,950 points, behind South Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae (99,405 points).

Former world No 1 Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani slipped to fourth (80,980 points), while mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei returned to the top three (85,013 points).

Independent duo Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie dropped to eighth (72,998 points).

In singles, Leong Jun Hao rose to 24th (46,551 points), while injured Lee Zii Jia fell to 35th (38,890 points).

Women’s singles player K. Letshanaa improved to 41st (32,918 points), but Goh Jin Wei dropped to 47th (30,165 points). – Bernama