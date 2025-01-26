PETALING JAYA: National shuttlers Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah ended their bid for the Indonesia Masters title in heartbreak today.

The duo lost to South Korean pair Kim Hye Jeong-Kong Hee Yong in the 74-minute final match 21-12, 17-21, 21-18.

Pearly-Thinaah were vying for the crown, working to end the nation’s 14-year drought of the the women’s doubles title.

The last time Malaysia clinched the women’s doubles title in the Indonesia Open was in 2011, courtesy of Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei.

On Saturday, the world number seven pair turned up the heat, overcoming South Koreans Lee Yeon Woo-Lee Yu Lim 21-19, 21-16 in the semi-finals.

It was reported that this is the second-seeded pair’s first appearance in a final match this year, after crashing in the first round of the Malaysia Open and the India Open semi-finals.