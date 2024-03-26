Pearly-Thinaah may not feature in 2024 Uber Cup

AKADEMI Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky (pix) has given an impression that top national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah may not be named for the Uber Cup Finals in Chengdu, China.

Rexy explained that since the national squad will face a tricky task in the Uber Cup competition, the coaching panel felt it would make more sense for Pearly-Thinaah to stay home and focus on their preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics in July.

“Realistically, Pearly-Thinaah have a chance to win a point for us in the Uber Cup, but the outcome could still see us lose 4-1. It’s not that we want to belittle our Uber Cup squad, but that’s the reality.

“However, we have not made a final decision yet as we will discuss and listen to views from the BAM (Badminton Association of Malaysia)’s management team,” he told reporters after a training session here today.

The national women’s squad are seeded 10thh in the Uber Cup and can expect a torrid time after being drawn in Group B with fourth seeds Thailand, sixth seeds Taiwan and Australia.

Although Pearly-Thinaah are expected to be sidelined from the Uber Cup campaign, Rexy did not rule out the possibility of letting the world number 13 pair join the training camp with the rest of the national shuttlers ahead of the 2024 Uber Cup Finals.

Asked who are likely to replace Pearly-Thinaah in the Uber Cup squad, the doubles specialist from Indonesia said those under consideration include Go Pei Kee-Low Yeen Yuan and others like Tan Zhing Yi and Teoh Mei Xing.

Rexy also announced that the coaching panel will meet tomorrow morning to determine the players for the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals.

Both tournaments will be held from April 28-May 5 in Chengdu.

The national men’s squad, seeded fifth for the Thomas Cup, have been drawn in Group D with European champions and 2016 edition champions Denmark, 12th seeds Hong Kong and Algeria. -Bernama