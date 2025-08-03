Pearly-Thinaah’s Orleans Masters journey ends in quarters

WORLD number six women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah crashed out in the quarter-finals of the Orleans Masters badminton championships in France when they succumbed 15-21, 19-21 to the new China combination of Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian last night.

The top Malaysian women’s combination had no answer to the world number 42 China pair at the Super 300 tournament held at Palais des Sports.

Another Malaysian women’s doubles pair, Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing also suffered a similar fate when they went down 13-21, 11-21 to South Korea’s Kim Hye Jeong-Kong Hee Yong.

Meanwhile, national mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin pulled out from their quarter-final clash against world number 10 Rehan Kusharjanto-Gloria Widjaja of Indonesia due to a suspected ankle injury to Su Yin.