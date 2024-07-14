Perak contingent making final preparations for SUKMA 2024

MANJUNG: The Perak contingent is intensifying its final preparations for the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2024, which will be held in Sarawak next month.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said all athletes were currently refining their strategies to secure gold medals for Perak.

“We are now in the final preparation phase, focusing on enhancing team spirit and strengthening the athletes’ spirituality.

“Our spot checks on the team preparations so far have yielded very positive results, and we have also incorporated spiritual elements to ensure that the athletes have a strong competitive spirit for the state,” he told reporters after launching the Lantern Night Run programme at the Marina Island Jetty Complex here.

Also present were Orang Besar Jajahan Manjung Datuk Shaharudin Nazari and Beruas Member of Parliament Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.

Khairudin said 828 athletes, comprising 512 men and 316 women, would depart for Sarawak in stages.

“The sailing team will be the first to depart on Aug 5, while the rest of the group will head to Sarawak before Aug 17. We also advise our athletes to take care of their health and safety during this final phase of training to avoid injuries and ensure they can compete in SUKMA,” he said.

The 21st SUKMA in Sarawak will have 37 sports, comprising 488 events.

Meanwhile, regarding the Lantern Night Run programme, Shaharudin, who is also Persatuan Minda Sihat Manjung (PMSM) chairman, said the inaugural event was well received, attracting nearly 2,000 participants from various backgrounds and age groups.

“PMSM, in collaboration with the Marina Island Jetty Complex, has annually organised a five-kilometre fun run to promote healthy living and family-oriented recreational activities.

“This year, we made a change by holding the event at night. Initially, we thought there would be a lack of response, but even at the last minute, we had over 400 additional participants. This is part of our efforts to cultivate a culture of healthy living through sports for all,” he said.