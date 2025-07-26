Perak FA to use Perak Football Complex as home ground

THE Perak Football Complex will be the official venue for Perak FA to compete in this season’s A1 Semi Pro League, which is scheduled to begin on Aug 3.

Perak Football Association (PAFA) president Datuk Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin said they had asked the Malaysian Stadium Corporation (PSM) to conduct a full inspection of the pitch and facilities at the complex, which opened in 2019.

“In principle, I think the use of the complex as the team’s official ground is not a problem, but several conditions need to be met before official approval is given.

“Improvements to this complex may also be one of the conditions, and I think it is a good thing because apart from football, it can be the venue for various other activities,” he said when met at the Perak Football Complex here on Friday.

Mohd Azhar said the effort to make the complex an official home turf for Perak FA was also due to the fact that the existing location, the Manjung Municipal Council (MPM) Stadium, is quite far away, and the team’s training centre is located in Ipoh - BERNAMA

“For the first match against UM Damansara United on Aug 4, we will play at the MPM Stadium. However, for us to continue at the stadium may affect the players’ performance, and the team’s financial costs may also increase due to logistical factors,” he said.

On the team’s latest development, Mohd Azhar said a total of 25 players have been listed in the team, involving a combination of young players and those who have played in the Super League.

“According to the league’s regulations, we can list between 25 and 30 players. So, we still have five more vacancies, but we don’t want to rush to fill the quota,” he remarked.

He said the management is also actively evaluating several imported players through a series of friendly matches to fill three vacancies, especially in the attack, midfield and defence positions.

“We have conducted some trials in two series of friendly matches before. What I can say is that we are still open to finding truly quality imported players, specifically in those three positions,” he added - BERNAMA