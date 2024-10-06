Perak FC bracing for tough match against TFC

IPOH: It is crucial for Perak FC to improve their fitness to challenge Terengganu FC (TFC) in the FA Cup first-round clash at Stadium Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin on Friday, according to Perak FC head coach Yusri Che Lah.

He said their opponents are no ordinary team, as the squad managed by Tomislav Steinbruckner have scored six goals and conceded only one in the last three Super League matches.

“These statistics show how sharp they are in attack and, at the same time, solid in defence. We just don’t want to get hurt by them a second time.

“Therefore, emphasising fitness during training sessions is crucial for every player so that we can match our opponents and achieve a positive result,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

In last season’s FA Cup, The Bos Gaurus lost 1-2 to Sri Pahang FC in the opening round at Stadium Perak.

TFC failed to reach the final after losing 2-4 to Kuala Lumpur FC in a penalty shootout after regulation play ended 0-0 at Stadium Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin on June 25, 2023.

Commenting on the team’s tactics, Yusri said the coaching team is drawing up a stronger strategy, especially to neutralise the home team’s attack led by Nigerian import striker Ismahil Akinade.

“I will try to present a very good plan, and we hope to contain Akinade, Akhyar Rashid, Safawi Rasid and Manuel in that match,“ he said.

He said all key players in the team, including imports, are free from injuries and are expected to be fielded in the match.