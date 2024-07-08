Pestabola Merdeka 2024: FAM confident of Harimau Malaya fan support

KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) believes that the strong support of the country’s fans for the national football team remains intact even though Kim Pan Gon is no longer with Harimau Malaya.

Ahead of Pestabola Merdeka 2024 competition next month, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman believes Pan Gon’s sudden resignation last month will not change fans’ support for the national team.

According to him, this is because the legacy of the South Korean coach will be continued by his assistant Pau Marti Vicente who is currently the interim head coach and is assisted by the same coaching team.

“Our view (FAM) seems to be okay because assistant coach Pau Marti (now) as head coach and the other coaching ranks are still there... I think there is no problem,“ he told reporters after the 2024 Merdeka Pestabola Draw at Wisma FAM, yesterday.

He said this when asked if FAM was upset that Pan Gon’s absence would affect fan support for the national team at the 2024 Pestabola Merdeka scheduled from Sept 4 to 8 at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil.

In the prestigious Asian football competition which entered the 43rd edition, Malaysia were drawn to meet the Philippines while defending champions Tajikistan will meet Lebanon in the semi-finals on Sept 4 before the winner will play in the final on Sept 8.

Fans can buy a combo ticket priced at RM70 for the Open Category to watch all four Merdeka Pestabola 2024 matches which are open for a limited period of 14 days starting today until August 20 at www.tickethotline.com.my.

Meanwhile, regular tickets will go on sale from August 21 until the day of the match.

Ticket prices for each match day are RM40 for adults and RM5 (children 6 to 12 years old) for the Open Category, followed by the Grandstand Category (RM60) and the Premium Category RM80.

At Pestabola Merdeka 2023, Malaysia, who defeated India in the semi-finals, emerged as runners-up after losing 0-2 to Tajikistan in the final.

Malaysia emerged as Pestabola Merdeka champion 12 times with the last time in 2013.