PJS advises Sabah, M’sia rugby to settle issue internally

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sports Commissioner (PJS) has advised the Sabah Rugby Union (SRU) and Malaysia Rugby (MR) to resolve their dispute using internal channels according to the complaint procedures of associations.

PJS Suhardi Alias said internal resolution according to an association’s constitution was the best way forward so that the development of rugby at the state level would not be affected.

“If it still cannot be resolved, they can apply to the Sports Dispute Committee (SDC) for consideration,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The Youth and Sports Ministry set up SDC last July to hear and give views on internal disputes of sports bodies referred to the committee.

Suhardi clarified that MR can hold its annual general meeting (AGM) without tabling its audited financial report to affiliate members if it secures the agreement of more than two-thirds of delegates to proceed with the meeting.

Yesterday, SRU president Velayuthan Tan said they have decided to stay away from any activities or competitions organised by MR until the national body responds to allegations about their accounts and the proceedings of the elections last December.

SRU secretary L. Ramesh, on the other hand, questioned the validity of the AGM on Dec 2, saying no audited accounts were tabled before affiliate members of the national body.

In December 2022, MR said they had lodged a police report after discovering that a substantial sum of money had been allegedly siphoned from their bank account by an administration staff member dating back to 2019.

MR has yet to issue a clarification regarding the SRU issue. - Bernama