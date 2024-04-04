Poison-pen letter: KBS confident FAM integrity panel can handle the issue

HULU LANGAT: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is confident that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will deal with the issue of the poison-pen letter involving the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), provided there is solid evidence.

Its Minister, Hannah Yeoh, said this is because the commission is also on the FAM Integrity Committee, besides the Royal Malaysia Police.

“I believe the MACC will do its best to look at all issues raised. But I want to wait first, not only regarding the poison-pen letter... If there is a report, I believe the ministry will contact the MACC to see what are the measures that need to be taken,” she said.

She said this at a media conference after officiating the launch of the Youth and Sports Skills Training Institute (ILKBS)’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a Hybrid and Electric Vehicle (EV) Maintenance Course here today.

The poison-pen letter, sent via e-mail, raised issues regarding the leadership and management of FAM and has gone viral on social media since Sunday (March 31).

Hannah, who is confident that the issue had been dealt with at the 60th FAM Annual Congress recently, hopes that FAM can handle the issue if it stems from an internal problem.

“I believe FAM have provided the answer but I will wait... if it’s a poison-pen letter, then it is difficult. In all companies, poison-pen letters are a norm at workplaces but, if a report has been made, we will take action,” she said.

In another development, Hannah congratulated national weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan for qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will be held from July 26-Aug 11.

“I hope that from now until he goes to Paris, he will continue to show progress. Congratulations and all the best to Aniq,” she said.