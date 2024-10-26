Powerlifter Bonnie pockets RM1.02 million to register another personal record

PETALING JAYA National powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin emerged as the biggest recipient of the Sports Victory Prize Scheme (SHAKAM) Presentation Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympic Games yesterday.

The Sarawakian para-athlete was handsomely rewarded RM1 million for successfully defending the men’s 72-kilogram (kg) gold in Paris 2024.

He also took home an additional RM20,000 incentive for breaking his own world record with a new total weight of 232kg at the games competition held at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena last month.

Not only did he break his old world record of 231kg ​set ​at the 2023 Para World Powerlifting Championships in Dubai, but his total weight in France was a new record for the Paralympic Games, surpassing his old record of 228kg recorded at the 2020 edition of the games in Tokyo, Japan.

Bonnie described his monetary reward as special since he had to fight through the pain in his left shoulder to ensure the gold remained within grasp on his second appearance at the Paralympic stage.

“I think tonight’s award is very meaningful because in Paris 2024 I was in pain when I was preparing. Very worthwhile for me,“ he told reporters here yesterday.

The SHAKAM incentive was presented by Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh.

The incentive also saw the SU5 (physical disability) men’s gold winner, Cheah Liek Hou pocket RM1 million, followed by two national athletics champions, the T20 men’s long jump silver winner (intellectual disability) Datuk Abdul Latif Romly and the F20 men’s shot put silver winner (intellectual disability) Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli each receiving RM300,000.

Another national athlete, Eddy Bernard, who won bronze in the men’s 100m T44 (physical disability), received RM100,000.

Meanwhile, three national shuttlers, 2022 world men’s doubles champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia, took home RM100,00 each after winning bronze medals at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Wooi Yik said he would keep the money he received for future use.

In her speech, Yeoh reminded the athletes to always be humble and not think only of rewards when training or competing.

“It doesn’t matter if we receive RM200,000 or RM300,000, it is financed with the income of either a teacher, a fried banana seller or a taxi driver. I hope that SHAKAM’s reward will continue to be a source of inspiration for the country’s athletes,“ she said.