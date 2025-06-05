PPA Tour Asia launches 2025 calendar

THE global pickleball revolution is set to break new ground with the announcement of the inaugural PPA Tour Asia events for 2025. Having already found success in the USA, the premier tour is ready to deliver an unmatched pickleball experience to a new corner of globe. PPA Tour Asia will launch with five tournaments on the initial calendar, headlined by the China Slam.

PPA Tour Asia features a three-tier tournament structure – Slam, Cup and Open events – ensuring all regions and levels of competition experience the premier pickleball tour. Points earned at these events count towards the PPA Tour Asia Rankings, as players chase the prestigious No.1 crown – the ultimate recognition for dominance in Asian professional pickleball.

Slam: 2000 points with an estimated US$1 million in prize money and payouts, bringing together elite international talent including top American pros, Australian pros and Asia’s best players.

Cup: 1500 points and an estimated US$500,000 each in prize money and payouts, showcasing fierce competition among established regional professionals and rising stars.

Open: 1000 points and a minimum of US$50,000 in prize money, elevate regional talent and grow the sport throughout Asia.

Malaysia, one of the fastest-growing regions for pickleball in the world, will host the tour’s opening event in July. The schedule then moves into an exciting East Asian swing, with back-to-back tournaments in Hong Kong and Japan in August.

The season then peaks with the China Slam, bringing the premier tier to the most populous country in the world. Scheduled for October 1-5 during China’s Golden Week holiday celebrations, the tournament offers an ideal opportunity to showcase pickleball and put a spotlight on the emerging sport.

Panas Kuala Lumpur Open | July 3-6

Hong Kong Open | August 21-24

Sansan Fukuoka Open | August 26-31

China Slam | October 1-5

Kuala Lumpur Cup | October 9-12