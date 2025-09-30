THE Premier League, in collaboration with its local broadcast partner Astro, has launched the latest edition of its annual ‘Boot Out Piracy’ campaign in Malaysia, highlighting the hidden risks that illegal streaming poses to fans.

Now in its fifth edition in Malaysia, some of the biggest stars in football are lending their voices to educate fans through the League’s ‘Boot Out Piracy’ campaign. Featuring Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Amad Diallo Manchester United), Raul Jimenez (Fulham), Dan Burn (Newcastle United) and Matty Cash (Aston Villa), these players urge fans to stream safely and legally, highlighting that accessing content through pirate websites and illicit streaming devices (ISDs) places users at significant risk.

Cybercriminals exploit illegal streaming services, exposing Malaysian fans to malware, phishing scams, data theft, as well as harmful or inappropriate content. These hidden risks can compromise personal security and family safety.

The findings of the research showed that in Malaysia, pirate websites are over 12 times riskier than mainstream sites in exposing people to scams.

“Fans who legally enjoy the game should know that not everyone does the same. The sad truth is that many still choose to pirate despite the ethics and the risks that they may not even know they are taking, said CEO of Astro, Euan Daryl Smith.

“Piracy brings dangers most people don’t see, from scams and data theft to malware that can compromise family safety. “