Presence of Faisal Halim fires spirit of Selangor to face JDT - Razman

KUALA LUMPUR: The inclusion of winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, who returned to action with Selangor FC, was a timely tonic for the Red Giants ahead of the 2024/2025 FA Cup final against the defending champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on August 24.

Former Selangor defender, Razman Roslan said the return of Faisal Halim proved to fuel their spirits, drawing positive results in the last two matches including a 4-1 win over Terengganu FC on 3 August and confirming a place in the FA Cup final this season through 6-4 on aggregate.

“For me, Faisal Halim is a player who has his own character and his presence can inspire the team (against JDT in the FA Cup).

“The chances are still 50-50 but JDT are still the favourite side because they have a good squad and I feel that interesting action will be presented by both teams in the final,“ he told Bernama after the futsal clinic at the Kita-untuk-Kita (K2K) Juara programme in here, today.

Razman also admitted to being surprised by the re-listing of the 26-year-old player into the Red Giants squad in a short time after he suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body when he was splashed with acid by an unknown individual at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya, in May.

As a football observer, Razman did not expect that Faisal Halim would be able to return to action three months after the unfortunate incident.

“I didn’t expect it to be that soon, maybe six to seven months at the earliest for him (to return to action) and some even said that it would be difficult for him to return to football, but in just three months he returned to play not in friendly matches but in high-intensity league action,“ he said.

However, the former Pahang and Melaka United player said it was still too early for Faisal Halim, who is more affectionately known as ‘Mickey’, to wear the national team jersey again.

He said, Faisal Halim needs to return to the maximum level including proving his touch by scoring a goal with Selangor which can build confidence for him before being called up to represent Harimau Malaya later.

The Penang-born player made his public appearance after the acid attack incident on June 16 in the FA Cup match between Selangor FC and Negeri Sembilan FC.

He was then listed in Mohd Nidzam Jamil’s squad for the first time by being on the bench in the second FA Cup semi-final against Terengganu.

Yesterday, Faisal Halim was fielded in the last 10 minutes before the end of the match against Kelantan Darul Naim FC which saw the Red Giants won 2-0 in the Super League action at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium, Kelana Jaya.