Priceless memories keep coming back to Nor Sarah during Ramadhan month

KUALA LUMPUR: Every individual will have moments to cherish or unforgetable episodes during the month of Ramadhan and national pole vaulter Nor Sarah Adi (pix) is no exception as the bitter-sweet memories comes a gushing every time the holy month of Ramadhan arrives.

Recollecting her memories, the 23-year-old said her unforgetable moments started when she had to undergo training at the National Sports Council (NSC) under former National pole vault coach Mohd Manshahar Abd Jalil in 2018.

Nor Sarah said since she was still not under the Podium Programme no accomodation was provided and she had to source for her own support, thus had to stay in a relation’s house in Puchong and travel to and from the training centre in Bukit Jalil.

“During that period I had no allowance, no accomodation, fresh after school, no money to spare and taking shelter in my relation’s house. So everyday I have to walk to and from the LRT Station to the NSC which is some distance and during the fasting month.

“Once training is over and I am on my way home, I will just drink some mineral water when breaking fast. Only when I reach home, I will have some food prepared by my aunty.

“It was during that period that I learned the difficulties of life and the sacrifices made by athletes to pursue their dreams. So, whenever, the month of Ramadhan arrives, I will recollect all the trials and tribulations I had undergone,“ she told Bernama.

The 2021 Hanoi SEA Games gold medal winner said she was very grateful for the lessons learnt during that period and support received under the Podium Programme to help improve my performance in future competitions.

Meanwhile, Nor Sarah said the lessons learnt during her early days would come in handy to prepare herself for the Taiwan International Indoor Championships which incidentally takes place in the month of Ramadhan (March 22-23).

She added that the fasting month would not prevent her from undergoing rigorous training after having to take a break due to an ankle injury in December.

“Before leaving to Taiwan, I will continue to train during the fasting month although training is conducted in the afternoon. After having undergone such conditions in my early days, I can continue to train like normal,” she said.

The Pahang-born athlete would use the Taiwan meet to gauge her performance before preparing for the ASEAN University Games (AUG) to be held in Surabaya, Indonesia in June.

However, currently she is still getting accustomed to the new pole vault ahead of the Taiwan meet.

“I am still getting used to the new pole vault and at least meet the target set by my coach, thatb is to clear between 3.8m to 3.9m. -Bernama