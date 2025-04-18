KUANTAN: The Pahang government has collected more than RM300 million in revenue as of April this year, says Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said various initiatives had been implemented to increase state revenue without burdening the people, in a bid to achieve the target of collecting over RM1 billion for the fourth consecutive year.

“God willing, we will work towards setting a quadruple record. It was quite difficult at the start, but now that we’ve begun, we will strive to do our very best,” he told reporters.

Wan Rosdy was met after the Opening Ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Pahang State Legislative Assembly at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Earlier, during the ceremony, the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said Pahang’s achievement of recording more than RM1 billion in revenue for three consecutive years reflected the state government’s diligence, integrity, and effective governance in managing its resources.

In line with the Sultan’s call for the state administration to boost productivity, Wan Rosdy expressed his gratitude for the royal address and pledged to enhance state revenue performance further while increasing aid for the underprivileged.

“We cannot remain stagnant. From day to day and year to year, our performance and results must improve—we cannot afford to regress,” he said.

The Pahang government previously announced its revenue target for this year at RM1.194 billion.

He added that the state government had also taken proactive measures to curb encroachment and illegal land clearing by bringing such cases directly to court.

“This step is not intended to shame any individual, but to serve as a lesson and demonstrate that the state government is serious about tackling land encroachment and illegal clearing,” he said.