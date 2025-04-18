A foreign woman took matters into her own hands after she decided to make a dash in her high heels for about 200 metres despite being six months pregnant as she did not want to be caught by Immigration Department (JIM) enforcement officers, in Medan Imbi, Kuala Lumpur, last night.

However, following the Indian national’s subsequent arrest, the 38-year-old woman, who was initially discovered without any identification documents, suddenly fainted before she was resuscitated by enforcement officers and issued medical assistance.

According to Kosmo, investigations revealed that the woman had been living in the country for three months as her husband is currently working as an engineer in Port Klang.

The woman then baffled Immigration personnel saying that she had decided to run due to panic upon witnessing others running away during the raid.

She also claimed that she had her passport but had left it at her home.

“My husband just returned from India yesterday, wanted to pick up my mother and our children and bring them here (Malaysia),” she was quoted as saying at the raid location.

However, it was not reported on whether the woman was eventually detained or released by the Immigration officers.

Apart from the woman, there were also several other illegal immigrants who tried to escape but failed and ended up getting injured.

Immigration director-general, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said the integrated operation involved 185 personnel including officers from the Putrajaya and Negeri Sembilan Immigration Departments as well as other agencies such as the National Registration Department (JPN).

Zakaria said a total of 749 foreigners were checked in the two-hour operation beginning at 7.30pm.

He said that of the 749 foreigners, 506 of them were suspected of violating immigration laws.

“Bangladeshis were the most numerous at 165, followed by Nepal (142), Indonesia (109), Myanmar (46), India (25) and Sri Lanka (19). All those arrested were aged between 25 and 65.

“Among the offences identified were no identification documents, violating pass conditions, overstaying, unrecognised card holders and other offences that violated the immigration act,“ he was quoted as saying during a press conference following the operation last night.