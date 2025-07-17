Pro-Palestinian protester arrested at Tour de France in Toulouse

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator was arrested after running onto the final stretch of the Tour de France 11th stage on Wednesday.

The protester, wearing a shirt that read “Israel out of the Tour” and holding a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf, breached security barriers and sprinted toward the finish line as Norway’s Jonas Abrahamsen secured victory.

Race officials quickly intercepted the man, and local authorities confirmed his arrest.

The incident occurred amid heightened security for the Israel-Premier Tech cycling team, backed by Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams.

Although no Israeli riders are competing this year, police have been assigned to protect the team due to ongoing tensions linked to the Gaza conflict.

Last year, the Israel-Premier Tech team advised its riders to avoid wearing jerseys referencing Israel during training as a precaution.

The Gaza war, triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, has led to significant casualties.

An AFP tally reports 1,219 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, while Gaza’s health ministry states 58,573 Palestinian fatalities, predominantly civilians. - AFP