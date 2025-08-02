Prosecutors seek trial for PSG’s Achraf Hakimi over rape allegations

FRENCH prosecutors have requested that Paris Saint-Germain footballer Achraf Hakimi stand trial over allegations of rape dating back to 2023. The Moroccan international denies the charges.

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office confirmed to AFP that they had formally asked the investigating judge to refer the case to a criminal court. “It is now up to the investigating magistrate to make a decision within the framework of his order,“ the office stated.

Hakimi, 26, played a pivotal role in PSG’s Champions League victory earlier this year, scoring in the final against Inter Milan. He was charged in March 2023 after a 24-year-old woman accused him of rape.

The accuser alleged that Hakimi arranged for her transport to his home in Boulogne-Billancourt while his family was away. She later reported the incident to police, claiming non-consensual advances. Though she initially declined to file a formal complaint, prosecutors proceeded with charges.

Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, called the prosecution’s request “incomprehensible and senseless,“ maintaining his innocence and suggesting an “attempted extortion.” The accuser’s lawyer, Rachel-Flore Pardo, dismissed these claims, stating her client felt “immense relief” at the development.

Born in Spain to Moroccan parents, Hakimi rose through Real Madrid’s academy before stints at Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan. He joined PSG in 2021 and starred in Morocco’s historic 2022 World Cup run. - AFP