Provide space, infrastructure to support young talent in e-sports - Ahmad Zahid

LUNDU: Young individuals with potential in the e-sports sector must be provided with suitable space and infrastructure, as this rapidly growing industry offers significant earning potential, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He stressed that efforts should not only focus on developing e-sports athletes but also on fostering skills in digital content creation and software development.

“Recently, we witnessed the Selangor Red Giants represent Malaysia in e-sports, competing in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and securing first place. I hope e-sports initiatives will not only emphasise competition but also encourage involvement in content creation.

“We must cultivate local talent to thrive in this industry,” he said at the launch of the TVET HRD Corp-CENTEXS Commercial initiative and the E-Sports Certification Academy and Training Hub here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid noted that over 408,000 students have enrolled in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions nationwide this year.

“The success of TVET is reflected in the impressive employment rate of graduates, which has reached 94.5 per cent nationally. “This means that out of every 100 graduates from TVET institutions, 94 have successfully secured employment,“ he added.