PSM Apologises for condition of pitch at Bukit Jalil National Stadium

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Stadium Board (PSM) has apologised to the Malaysian Football League (MFL), the organisers of the 2023 Malaysia Cup final, due to the unsatisfactory condition of the pitch at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium where the Malaysia Cup final will be played tomorrow.

PSM in a statement also offered its apology to Malaysia Cup finalists Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Terengganu FC as well the fans and supporters of both teams.

“The PSM did not have enough time to repair and prepare the pitch to the optimum level after the Coldplay Concert which was held on Nov 22,” said PSM in the statement.

PSM however, declared that the Board remain committed to rectify the standard operating procedure (SOP) concerning the management of the stadium in the future.

Earlier, the Tunku Mahkota Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, who is also the owner of the JDT club had inspected the field during JDT’s official practice at the stadium ahead of the Malaysia Cup final tomorrow.

On Monday, a video clip showing damaged areas of the pitch having been patched up had gone viral on social media which drew the attention of JDT owner Tunku Ismail who had uploaded the clip on his official social media page.

This is the second time in about two weeks that Tunku Ismail had uploaded the condition of the pitch at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, with the first pictures uploaded two days after the Coldplay Concert held on Nov 22 at the same venue.

The National Stadium was closed in March for upgrading works, especially to replace the pitch with Zeon Zoysia grass sponsored by Tunku Ismail.

Tomorrow’s Malaysia Cup final will see JDT take on Terengganu FC.–Bernama