PETALING JAYA: A woman in her 50s nearly drowned after the car she was in plunged into the Sungai Kelantan while crossing the ferry from Pasir Kelang to Pasir Era in Kuala Krai, yesterday.

It is believed that during 10.30am incident, the Proton Saga FLX’s gear was left in neutral (N), despite the driver, who is the victim’s husband, having engaged the handbrake, Sinar Harian reported.

“Coincidentally, the ferry was just about to depart, and theirs was the only car on board.

“According to the man (the husband), the car started moving despite the handbrake being applied.

“It is believed to have moved after his wife’s hand accidentally hit the gear, causing it to shift from N to drive (D),“ Haikal Ridzuan, 25, a ferry worker, told the media.

He said he suddenly heard cries for help and saw the man being assisted by several other passengers, trying to hold and stop the car from sinking further.

Haikal added that although they were unable to stop the car from submerging, they managed to open the door and pull the woman out even though the vehicle was already halfway into the river.

“It crossed my mind to grab the ferry rope and tie it to part of the car to prevent it from drifting away and sinking.

“Thank God, it worked, and the car was successfully pulled back onto land with the help of a passerby’s pickup truck.”

However, the incident caused the ferry operation to be delayed for nearly two hours, he said.