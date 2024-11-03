Pulisic shoots Milan past lowly Empoli and into second

Milan: Christian Pulisic fired AC Milan up to second in Serie A with the only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win over lowly Empoli.

USA star Pulisic gave Milan a scrappy win with his eighth league goal of an encouraging debut season in Italy, a deflected strike off unfortunate Empoli defender Sebastiano Luperto.

Milan took second spot off Juventus who host Champions League chasers Atalanta later on Sunday.

Stefano Pioli’s side are 16 points behind their local rivals and champions-elect Inter Milan who beat fourth-placed Bologna on Saturday.

Milan now turn their attentions to the second leg of their Europa league last 16 tie with Slavia Prague, with a 4-2 lead from the home leg.

Empoli are one point above the relegation zone but performed in a manner which suggested they should be good enough to avoid the drop with survival specialist Davide Nicola.

Coach Nicola’s team are level on 25 points with Lecce, who are 15th after losing 1-0 at home to relegation rivals Verona.

However that wasn’t the biggest story from that match as Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa headbutted Verona striker Thomas Henry after a stormy encounter in southern Italy.

Lecce said in a statement that the club “strongly condemns the actions of its manager which are against our values and the those of sport”.

Lecce are 16th in Serie A, just one point above the relegation zone, after Sunday’s defeat while Verona leap up to 13th with their second straight win. - AFP