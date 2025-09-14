Qabil Irfan wins ESBK Talent race at Estoril to extend championship lead

MALAYSIAN rider Qabil Irfan Azlan claimed a commanding victory in race one of the ESBK Talent sixth round at Portugal’s Estoril Circuit today.

The Frando Racing VHC Team Liqui Moly rider finished 14.176 seconds ahead of Spain’s Enzo Zaragoza from Aspar KSB Technical Academy.

Spanish rider Andres Garcia of IGAXTEAM Snipers completed the podium in third position.

This victory strengthens Qabil’s position as the ESBK Talent season leader with 227 championship points.

His main rival Arnold Alessio from Switzerland finished fourth and remains second in the standings with 181 points.

Meanwhile, Malaysian rider Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli’s championship hopes ended in the Red Bull Rookies Cup final round at Italy’s Misano Circuit.

Spanish rider Brian Uriarte won the race and secured the 2025 championship with 216 points despite one race remaining.

Hakim sits second in the standings with 171 points while Indonesian rider Veda Pratama holds third position with 135 points. – Bernama