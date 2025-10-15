Qatar qualify for 2026 World Cup with 2-1 victory over UAE

QATAR qualified for the 2026 World Cup after they defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in Doha on Tuesday.

The 2022 World Cup hosts triumphed in this must-win clash at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium thanks to second-half goals from captain Boualem Khoukhi and Pedro Miguel.

Akram Afif, the two-time Asian Player of the Year, provided both assists for the crucial goals.

This victory meant Qatar finished top of Group A in the fourth round of Asian qualification and booked their place in next summer’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The United Arab Emirates, who needed only a draw to progress to their second World Cup, will now face the loser of the Group B decider between Saudi Arabia and Iraq in a two-legged tie.

Qatar created the first chance of the match when Sultan Al Brake forced a fine, close-range save from Khalid Essa.

The hosts broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half when Khoukhi met Afif’s in-swinging free-kick to head past Essa.

Qatar doubled their lead in the 74th minute from another set-piece as Essa misjudged an Afif free-kick, leaving Pedro Miguel to head into the empty net.

Late in the match, Qatar had Tarek Salman sent off for a studs-up tackle.

United Arab Emirates substitute Sultan Adil reduced the deficit with a fine volley in the eighth minute of injury-time.

Qatar successfully saw out the remaining moments to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup on merit. – AFP