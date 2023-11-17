Queenie rules supreme in women’s discus in 2023 IPT Athletics C’ships

KUALA LUMPUR: National athlete Queenie Ting Kung Ni clinched gold in the women’s discus event at the 2023 Institute of Higher Learning (IPT) Athletics Championships at Arena Universiti Malaysia (UM) here today.

Queenie, representing Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), emerged victorious after throwing the discus to a distance of 41.29 metres (m) in the fifth out of seven attempts.

The 25-year-old had earlier hurled the discus to a distance of 41.25m in the first attempt and 40.49m in the final attempt.

The victory ensured that Queenie managed to defend the gold medal she won at the previous edition.

“I am now in the middle of the off-season, so I just wanted to fulfil my responsibility by competing in the championships and bringing glory to UPM.

“Am very happy also because I managed to retain the gold medal,” she told reporters.

UPM’s Nani Sahirah Maryata (36.65m) took silver while Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM)’s Nor Syazwani Rosman (33.84m) settled for bronze.-Bernama